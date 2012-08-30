Volvo to cut car production by 10 percent -union

STOCKHOLM Aug 30 Swedish carmaker Volvo, owned
by Chinese Zhejiang Geely, is to cut production in
Sweden about 10 percent and axe 200-300 jobs due to slower than
expected sales, a union said on Thursday.
Volvo, bought by Geely from Ford Motor in 2010 for
$1.8 billion, has said it aimed to increase sales by 2020 to
800,000 from just over 400,000 cars. That includes 200,000 cars
in China, a leap from the 47,000 sold there in 2011.
Michael Blohm of the IG Metall blue collar union at Volvo's
Torslanda plant in the western city of Gothenburg said
management had told staff a slowdown in sales meant production
would have to be reduced.
"They want to go down from 57 cars an hour to 52 or 50,"
said Blohm. That would also mean that between 200 and 300 people
working at the plant from a recruitment company would not have
their contracts extended, he said.
"They (management) said before the summer break that sales
had gone down. When we came back, they said they had gone down
further," he said, adding that about 2,000 staff work on the
production line at Torslanda.
He said the plant had already been closed for four days
before the annual mid-year break, which also had the effect of
reducing production.
A Volvo spokesman declined to comment, but noted the company
was due to release its first-half results next week. The United
States is the biggest single market for Volvo at 67,273 units in
2011. Sweden came second at 58,463 and China was third.
Figures from industry group Bil Sweden showed that Volvo
sales in Sweden over the period January to July fell 10 percent
compared with the same period of 2011.
Figures from European industry group ACEA showed Volvo car
sales fell 9 percent in the January-June period year-on-year to
116,364 in the European Union.