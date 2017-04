Oct 28 Von Roll Holding AG :

* Says plans to close plant in Dueren (Germany) in second half of 2015

* Says molded parts product range is to be discontinued when plant closes

* Says all associated, entire restructuring expenses have already been charged to current financial year, 2014

* Is expecting an exceptional cost burden of around 14 million Swiss francs for 2014 due to these effects Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: