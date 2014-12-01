BRIEF-Von Roll Holding sells transformer business unit to International Transformer AG

BRIEF-Allergan says it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study
* Announced it has entered into a clinical trial agreement with Novartis to conduct a phase 2b study, using Allergan's Cenicriviroc
Dec 1 Von Roll Holding AG
* Has decided to sell its transformer business unit to Swiss-based company International Transformer AG
* Says transaction will have a final non-recurring negative impact of about 33 million Swiss francs in Von Roll Group's current financial year
* Says sale of transformer business will bring in liquidity worth approximately 40 million Swiss francs
* Novartis car-t cell therapy ctl019 receives FDA breakthrough therapy designation for treatment of adult patients with r/r DLBCL
* On April 13 the Chinese authorities approved the purchase of the Chinese forming plant Schuler (Tianjin) Metal Forming Technology Center Co. Ltd. by the Feintool Group