UPDATE 1-Vonage Q2 adj profit beats market

Aug 3 Vonage Holdings Corp , a provider of
Internet phone services, swung to a quarterly profit that beat
market estimates, helped by lower operating costs.
The company, which competes with Microsoft-acquired
Skype, offers services that allow customers to make and receive
calls and faxes using their computers.
The company said it expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $165
million and higher gross line additions in 2011.
April-June net income for the company was $22 million, or 9
cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1 million, or
breakeven per share, a year ago.
Revenue fell 3 percent to $218 million.
On an adjusted basis, it earned 10 cents per share.
Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents a
share, excluding special items, on sales of $220.6 million,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Average revenue per user (ARPU) fell to $30.14 from $30.71
in year-ago quarter.
Operating expenses fell 7 percent in the quarter.
Shares of the Holmdel, New Jersey-based company closed at
$3.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has
lost 29 percent of its market value since it reported quarterly
results in May.
