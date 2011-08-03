UPDATE 1-Vonage Q2 adj profit beats market

* Q2 adj EPS $0.10 vs est $0.08

* Q2 rev $218 mln vs est $220.6 mln

* Says Q2 telephony services ARPU was $30.14

* Sees 2011 EBITDA of at least $165 mln (Follows alerts)

Aug 3 Vonage Holdings Corp , a provider of Internet phone services, swung to a quarterly profit that beat market estimates, helped by lower operating costs.

The company, which competes with Microsoft-acquired Skype, offers services that allow customers to make and receive calls and faxes using their computers.

The company said it expects adjusted EBITDA of at least $165 million and higher gross line additions in 2011.

April-June net income for the company was $22 million, or 9 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $1 million, or breakeven per share, a year ago.

Revenue fell 3 percent to $218 million.

On an adjusted basis, it earned 10 cents per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of 8 cents a share, excluding special items, on sales of $220.6 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Average revenue per user (ARPU) fell to $30.14 from $30.71 in year-ago quarter.

Operating expenses fell 7 percent in the quarter.

Shares of the Holmdel, New Jersey-based company closed at $3.71 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday. The stock has lost 29 percent of its market value since it reported quarterly results in May. (Reporting by Soham Chatterjee in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)