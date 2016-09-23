Mexico's Coke Femsa says to buy Brazil's Vonpar in $1.1 bln deal

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
MEXICO CITY, Sept 23 Coca-Cola Femsa, Latin America's largest Coke bottler, on Friday said it would buy Brazilian bottler Vonpar in a cash, stock and debt deal valued at 3.5 billion reais ($1.09 billion).
Coca-Cola Femsa said in a statement that its Brazilian unit Spal will pay 1.73 billion reais to Vonpar's owners as well as another 688 million reais that will be converted into Coca-Cola Femsa shares.
Spal will also issue 1.09 billion reais in convertible three-year debt to Vonpar owners.
Coke Femsa said it expects to see savings of around 65 million reais from the acquisition within two years.
Shares in Coca-Cola Femsa rose nearly 4 percent on Thursday to close at their highest since late July. On Friday they rose about 2 percent. ($1 = 3.2114 Brazilian reais) (Reporting by Michael O'Boyle in Mexico City and Brad Haynes in Sao Paulo Editing by W Simon)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.