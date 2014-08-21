BRIEF-Von Roll Holding H1 sales increased by 0.1 % to CHF 246.1 million

Aug 21 Von Roll Holding AG :
* Says H1 sales increased slightly by 0.1 % to CHF 246.1
million
* Says H1 order intake increased by 6.4 % to CHF 243.3 million
and order bank
rose by 8.4 % to CHF 129.8 million compared to year ago
* Says H1 EBIT amounted to CHF 1.9 million as against CHF 2.1
million in the
first half of 2013
* Says H1 net income stood at CHF -3.6 million compared with
CHF -3.9 million
in the first half of 2013
* Says H1 EBITDA grew by 11.5 % to CHF 10.2 million
