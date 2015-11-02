MOVES-Vontobel Asset Management appoints AsiaPac client service manager

Nov 2 Vontobel Asset Management appointed Joanna Poon as client service manager for Asia Pacific region.

Poon has held institutional client service roles at Allianz Global Investors, Baring Asset Management and Western Asset Management, Vontobel said.

Vontobel said it has assets under management and advisory in the Asia Pacific region of about $12 billion. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)