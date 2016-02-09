版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 2月 10日 星期三 00:44 BJT

Vontobel and Raiffeisen extend cooperation agreement

ZURICH Feb 9 Swiss banks Raiffeisen and Vontobel said on Tuesday they had reached a new cooperation agreement beyond the current partnership which is set to expire in June 2017.

"The new arrangements relate to collaboration in the areas of investment products and securities settlement, and will run through to the end of 2020 at least," the two banks said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐