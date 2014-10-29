Vontobel says won 2 bln Sfr in new client funds in Q3

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
ZURICH Oct 29 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said it won 2 billion Swiss francs ($2.11 billion) in fresh client money in the third quarter, and it expects a slight increase in full-year earnings over last year.
This marks a return to growth for the Zurich-based firm, which scrapped its revenue target in July after failing to attract any net new funds from clients in the first half of 2014, blaming investors' concerns over emerging markets.
Net new money is a key indicator for future revenue of asset management and private banking activities.
"Vontobel expects to deliver a solid result for the full year 2014 and currently anticipates that it will slightly exceed the result for the previous year," the bank said in a statement.
Profit last year stood at 122.3 million francs, when a sharp sell-off in emerging markets hit growth in Vontobel's asset management business.
($1 = 0.9468 Swiss franc) (Reporting By Katharina Bart; Editing by Anand Basu)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------