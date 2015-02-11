版本:
Swiss bank Vontobel says can absorb impact of franc cap removal

ZURICH Feb 11 Swiss bank Vontobel Holding said on Wednesday it can absorb currency swings resulting from Switzerland's central bank removing a cap on the franc against the euro, as it posted full-year profit slightly below expectations.

Zurich-based Vontobel said net profit for 2014 was 134.5 million Swiss francs ($145.25 million), up 10 percent from 122.3 million Swiss francs a year earlier, but below analysts' forecasts of 143 million francs in a Reuters poll.

Net new money - a key indicator for future revenue of asset management and private banking activities - was 6.2 billion francs in 2014, compared to 9.1 billion francs the year before. This was a smaller drop than analysts had expected after record inflows in 2013.

($1 = 0.9260 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)
