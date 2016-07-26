Vontobel sees $8.8 bln in H1 net outflows after Jain exit

ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel on Tuesday posted net outflows totalling 8.7 billion Swiss francs ($8.8 billion) in the first six months of 2016 due to investors pulling cash from its flagship emerging markets fund.

The withdrawals follow the departure this year of star fund manager Rajiv Jain, who was credited with driving much of the bank's growth over the past two decades.

Zurich-based Vontobel said profit allocated to shareholders for the first six months stood at 103.3 million francs, up from 97.4 million francs a year earlier and beating the Reuters poll average estimate of 88.4 million francs.

