Vontobel sees $8.8 bln in H1 net outflows after Jain exit

ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel on
Tuesday posted net outflows totalling 8.7 billion Swiss francs
($8.8 billion) in the first six months of 2016 due to investors
pulling cash from its flagship emerging markets fund.
The withdrawals follow the departure this year of star fund
manager Rajiv Jain, who was credited with driving much of the
bank's growth over the past two decades.
Zurich-based Vontobel said profit allocated to shareholders
for the first six months stood at 103.3 million francs, up from
97.4 million francs a year earlier and beating the Reuters poll
average estimate of 88.4 million francs.
