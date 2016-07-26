Vontobel CEO caps private banking M&A deals at $20 bln in assets

ZURICH, July 26 Swiss bank Vontobel is
open to making acquisitions in private banking but is unlikely
to pursue a deal involving assets of more than 20 billion Swiss
francs ($20.3 billion), Chief Executive Zeno Staub told Reuters
on Tuesday.
"Probably 20 billion, private wealth," Staub said, when
asked what would be the maximum size of deal in terms of assets
under management that Vontobel would pursue.
Staub said the bank also had clear criteria for purchases in
asset management but that it was much harder to give a number
for a maximum deal size in this industry.
Staub was speaking on the sidelines of a news conference for
Vontobel's half-year results.
($1 = 0.9844 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin)