2014年 6月 19日 星期四

Vontobel shares rise after fund manager Jain says to stay

ZURICH, June 19 Vontobel Holding shares rose on Thursday after fund manager Rajiv Jain, who runs one of the world's largest emerging-markets funds, said he was committed to the Swiss bank, rebutting speculation he was about to leave.

Vontobel shares, which had shed more than 8 percent earlier this week due to speculation Jain would depart, were up 3.8 percent at 31.25 Swiss francs by 0904 GMT, outpacing a 0.5 percent rise in the wider European sector.

"As Mark Twain said, the rumours of my death are greatly exaggerated," 46-year-old Jain told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday. "I think there clearly has been a change in Vontobel New York so I think as a logical fallout of that, people always speculate."

Jain has been appointed co-chief executive of Vontobel's New York-based asset management boutique, sharing the role with former Oppenheimer executive Philipp Hensler. They will replace long-standing CEO Heinrich Schlegel, who is retiring. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt in Zurich, with Nishant Kumar in Delhi; Editing by David Holmes)
