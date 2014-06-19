Vontobel shares rise after fund manager Jain says to stay

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
ZURICH, June 19 Vontobel Holding shares rose on Thursday after fund manager Rajiv Jain, who runs one of the world's largest emerging-markets funds, said he was committed to the Swiss bank, rebutting speculation he was about to leave.
Vontobel shares, which had shed more than 8 percent earlier this week due to speculation Jain would depart, were up 3.8 percent at 31.25 Swiss francs by 0904 GMT, outpacing a 0.5 percent rise in the wider European sector.
"As Mark Twain said, the rumours of my death are greatly exaggerated," 46-year-old Jain told Reuters in a phone interview on Wednesday. "I think there clearly has been a change in Vontobel New York so I think as a logical fallout of that, people always speculate."
Jain has been appointed co-chief executive of Vontobel's New York-based asset management boutique, sharing the role with former Oppenheimer executive Philipp Hensler. They will replace long-standing CEO Heinrich Schlegel, who is retiring. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Oliver Hirt in Zurich, with Nishant Kumar in Delhi; Editing by David Holmes)
April 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
April 21 A European Medicines Agency panel said on Friday it recommended granting marketing approval to Sanofi and Regeneron's experimental drug to treat rheumatoid arthritis.
NEW YORK, April 21 General Electric Co reported quarterly sales and adjusted earnings results that beat analysts estimates on Friday, but its shares fell on concerns about some of its industrial businesses and its cash outflow.