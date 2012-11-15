Vontobel had 96 bln francs in AUM at end Oct

European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss bank Vontobel said on Thursday assets under management rose by 5 billion Swiss francs since mid-year to 96 billion Swiss francs at the end of October.
Vontobel said it is also combining its cross-border and onshore activities in its private banking business with German clients.
(Reporting by Caroline Copley)
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.