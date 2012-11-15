版本:
Vontobel had 96 bln francs in AUM at end Oct

ZURICH Nov 15 Swiss bank Vontobel said on Thursday assets under management rose by 5 billion Swiss francs since mid-year to 96 billion Swiss francs at the end of October.

Vontobel said it is also combining its cross-border and onshore activities in its private banking business with German clients.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley)

