Vontobel in alliance with ANZ as seeks to grow in Asia

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday:
ZURICH Nov 27 Swiss bank Vontobel AG has signed a cooperation deal with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ) aimed at expanding in the growth markets of Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong and Singapore.
Under the alliance - set to start in the first half of 2013 - ANZ will offer Vontobel's investment and product expertise via its distribution network across the region.
"The planned alliance with ANZ offers attractive growth potential for our group and is a perfect example of our efforts to systematically extend our business activities into new growth markets," said Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub.
Vontobel is a mid-sized Switzerland-based private bank which also specialises in asset management and investment banking. (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
