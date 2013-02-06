Vontobel net profit rises amid cost control, lifts dividend

ZURICH Feb 6 Vontobel said full-year net profit rose 15 percent, as the Swiss bank kept a lid on costs amid a rise in client fees and commissions.

The firm said it would pay shareholders 1.20 Swiss francs ($1.32) per share, from 1.10 francs in 2011.

Vontobel on Wednesday reported a full-year net profit of 130.6 million francs, from 113.7 million francs in 2011. ($1 = 0.9095 Swiss francs) (Reporting By Katharina Bart)