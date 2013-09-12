U.S. wealth market still attractive for Swiss banks -Vontobel CEO

LONDON, Sept 12 The United States remains attractive for Swiss private banking as the number of wealthy clients outweighs any problems linked to a long-running battle over banking secrecy laws, the head of Swiss bank Vontobel said on Thursday.

A U.S. crackdown on tax evasion has attempted to pierce the shroud of Swiss bank secrecy, and last month the two countries moved closer to ending their row with a deal to allow some Swiss banks to pay fines to avoid or defer prosecution over their U.S. customers.

UBS was forced to pay a $780 million fine in 2009 and U.S. authorities have more than a dozen banks under formal investigation, including Credit Suisse and Julius Baer , but Vontobel said the United States remains a core market.

"The U.S. is simply too big, too wealthy and too important," said Vontobel Chief Executive Zeno Staub.

In addition to the massive U.S. wealth pool, clients there were used to holding wealth in financial assets and pay decent rates for advice, and they want to diversify assets internationally, Staub said at a briefing in London.

Many private banks are targeting emerging markets as wealth grows fast in those regions. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the region with the world's biggest population of high net worth individuals by next year, according to the 2013 Capgemini/RBC Wealth Report. But Staub said margins there are less attractive than in the United States.

"Many of the ventures (by private banks) into emerging markets will end in tears," he said.

Vontobel has been in the United States since the 1980s and had 22.9 billion Swiss francs ($24.7 billion) under management there at the end of June, with about 20 billion on behalf of pension funds and other institutional investors. It had 16.5 billion francs under management in emerging markets, and 108 billion globally.

Vontobel's profit rose 20 percent in the first six months, helped by 10 percent growth in assets under management from a year earlier, although Staub said the pace of that inflow will slow in the second half of the year.