MOVES-Vontobel Wealth Management hires executives in Hong Kong

UPDATE 1-Foxconn CEO says investment for display plant in U.S. would exceed $7 bln
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
June 8 Vontobel Wealth Management Asia Pacific, a unit of Swiss banking company Vontobel, appointed Michael Haupt as chief operating officer in Hong Kong effective June 1.
The company also appointed Steven Ng as investment adviser as of April 1. The duo will take up the newly created roles to expand and further strengthen Vontobel's wealth management activities in Hong Kong, the company said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)
* Has considered plan for years; leaked by Softbank in December (Adds further comment from Foxconn CEO)
KINSHASA, Jan 22 China Molybdenum Co Ltd (CMOC) said on Sunday that it has signed an agreement with Chinese private equity firm BHR to support BHR's acquisition of a 24 percent stake in Democratic Republic of Congo's giant Tenke copper mine.
WASHINGTON, Jan 21 President Donald Trump is ordering federal agencies to undermine Obamacare through regulatory action, a move that could weaken enforcement of the requirement for Americans to buy health coverage and give insurers leeway to drop some benefits.