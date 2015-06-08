MOVES-Vontobel Wealth Management hires executives in Hong Kong

June 8 Vontobel Wealth Management Asia Pacific, a unit of Swiss banking company Vontobel, appointed Michael Haupt as chief operating officer in Hong Kong effective June 1.

The company also appointed Steven Ng as investment adviser as of April 1. The duo will take up the newly created roles to expand and further strengthen Vontobel's wealth management activities in Hong Kong, the company said. (Reporting by Shubhankar Chakravorty in Bengaluru)