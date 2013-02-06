版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 2月 6日 星期三

BRIEF-Vontobel says slight pick-up in client activity

ZURICH Feb 6 Vontobel Holding AG : * CEO says first weeks of January show activity of wealthy clients picking up

slightly * CEO says still canvassing for acquisitions; criteria for deals unchanged

