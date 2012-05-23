Vornado offers interests in three properties-source

NEW YORK May 23 Commercial real estate owner Vornado Realty Trust has put interests in two of its malls and one shopping center on the block, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The move comes after Vornado Chairman Steven Roth said last month that the company was too complex and might sell some of its businesses to get its share price moving.

According to the source, Vornado is putting Green Acres Mall, in Long Island New York up for sale; and shopping its interest in Monmouth Mall, in Eatontown, New Jersey; and Kings Plaza Regional Shopping Center in Brooklyn.

Vornado owns 100 percent of the 1.83 million square Green Acres mall according to its annual report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Vornado owns half the 1.47 million square-foot Monmouth Mall and 32.4 percent of the 1.2 million square foot Kings Plaza Shopping Center, according the annual report. Vornado also manages the locations.

A representative from Vornado declined to comment.

Vornado chiefly owns office buildings in New York and Washington, D.C., plus strip and regional malls throughout the country and showrooms. Additionally, it often acts like a hedge fund, taking stakes in other companies such as Toys R Us Inc, J C Penney Co Inc, mortgage servicer and property manager LNR Property Corp, and Lexington Realty Trust.

In an April letter to shareholders, Roth said that Vornado may sell its handful of enclosed malls, including Green Acres, because so few malls left it in "no-man's land."

Mall owners usually have dozens or hundreds of malls, which gives them clout when negotiating leases with U.S. and international retailers.

Most of the top producing U.S. malls are held by a handful of real estate investment trusts such as Simon Property Group , General Growth Properties Inc and Macerich Co . Australia's Westfield Group also owns malls that generate strong sales per square foot.

Vornado's retail leadership has been depleted, losing former head Sandeep Mathrani last year when he became the chief executive officer of General Growth. More recently Benjamin Schall, who oversaw Vornado's suburban retail shopping center business, left to become chief operating officer of General Growth's spinoff, Rouse Properties.

The Wall Street Journal first reported Vornado's decision to market the stakes.

Vornado shares closed down 8 cents at $82.88 on the New York Stock Exchange on Wednesday.