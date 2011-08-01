UPDATE 2-Vornado reports higher second-quarter FFO

* Q2 FFO per share $1.27

* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.23

By Ilaina Jonas

NEW YORK, Aug 1 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N), reported higher second-quarter earnings on Monday, helped by improved results at its retail and office properties.

Vornado, which also invests in companies, including retailers J C Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Toys R Us, said funds from operations attributable to common shareholders were $243.4 million, or $1.27 per share, up from $204.8 million, or $1.11 per share, a year earlier.

Excluding gains from stock issuance of other companies it has invested in, plus losses on derivatives, adjusted FFO was $235.2 million or $1.23 per share, compared with $214.8 million, or $1.16 per share. It posted a $6.8 million loss from its derivative investment in J C Penney.

FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings.

For properties the company has owned at least a year, cash EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) rose 0.2 percent for its Manhattan office buildings from a year earlier, and was up 5.8 percent from the first quarter.

Washington was strong with a 1.8 percent increase over the prior year but slowed to a 0.3 percent gain over the first quarter.

Vornado's retail EBITDA rose 10.3 percent from a year ago but was up just 1 percent from the first quarter.

INVESTMENT DETAILS

Vornado this year formed an $800 million private equity investment fund, to which Vornado committed $200 million, Vornado said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The fund has a term of eight years and is its exclusive investment vehicle during the three-year investment period, which ends in July 2013.

By the end of June, the fund had received $256.1 million, including $64 million from Vornado. The company's share of income from the fund in the quarter was $7 million.

During the second quarter, Vornado and joint venture partner Manhattan office owner SL Green gained a 99 percent equity stake on 280 Park Avenue, a 1.2 million square foot office building located between 48th and 49th Streets in Manhattan through the junior debt it owned on the building.

The new joint venture expects to spend $150 million to upgrade and re-tenant the building.

In June, another joint venture, in which Vornado is a 51 percent partner, invested $55 million buy junior loans with a face value of $150 million and $35 million in a senior loan on Independence Plaza, a residential complex comprised of three 39-story buildings in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.

Shares of Vornado were unchanged in after-hours trading, having closed down 1.3 percent at $92.31 in regular trading on Monday. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Robert MacMillan and Tim Dobbyn)