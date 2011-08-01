UPDATE 2-Vornado reports higher second-quarter FFO

* Q2 FFO per share $1.27
* Q2 adjusted FFO per share $1.23
* Vornado shares unchanged in after-hours trade
By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK, Aug 1 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N),
reported higher second-quarter earnings on Monday, helped by
improved results at its retail and office properties.
Vornado, which also invests in companies, including
retailers J C Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and Toys R Us, said funds
from operations attributable to common shareholders were $243.4
million, or $1.27 per share, up from $204.8 million, or $1.11
per share, a year earlier.
Excluding gains from stock issuance of other companies it
has invested in, plus losses on derivatives, adjusted FFO was
$235.2 million or $1.23 per share, compared with $214.8
million, or $1.16 per share. It posted a $6.8 million loss from
its derivative investment in J C Penney.
FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment
trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that
depreciation has on earnings.
For properties the company has owned at least a year, cash
EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and
amortization) rose 0.2 percent for its Manhattan office
buildings from a year earlier, and was up 5.8 percent from the
first quarter.
Washington was strong with a 1.8 percent increase over the
prior year but slowed to a 0.3 percent gain over the first
quarter.
Vornado's retail EBITDA rose 10.3 percent from a year ago
but was up just 1 percent from the first quarter.
INVESTMENT DETAILS
Vornado this year formed an $800 million private equity
investment fund, to which Vornado committed $200 million,
Vornado said in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange
Commission.
The fund has a term of eight years and is its exclusive
investment vehicle during the three-year investment period,
which ends in July 2013.
By the end of June, the fund had received $256.1 million,
including $64 million from Vornado. The company's share of
income from the fund in the quarter was $7 million.
During the second quarter, Vornado and joint venture
partner Manhattan office owner SL Green gained a 99 percent
equity stake on 280 Park Avenue, a 1.2 million square foot
office building located between 48th and 49th Streets in
Manhattan through the junior debt it owned on the building.
The new joint venture expects to spend $150 million to
upgrade and re-tenant the building.
In June, another joint venture, in which Vornado is a 51
percent partner, invested $55 million buy junior loans with a
face value of $150 million and $35 million in a senior loan on
Independence Plaza, a residential complex comprised of three
39-story buildings in Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood.
Shares of Vornado were unchanged in after-hours trading,
having closed down 1.3 percent at $92.31 in regular trading on
Monday.
