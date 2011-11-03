UPDATE 2-Vornado third-quarter earnings fall on charges

* Q3 FFO $1.05 shr vs $1.31 shr year ago

By Ilaina Jonas

Nov 3 Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N), which owns office and retail properties mostly in New York and the Washington D.C. area, said third-quarter earnings fell partly due to its investment in J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) and weak performance by some properties.

Vornado said on Thursday that its third-quarter funds from operations attributable to common shareholders were $195.1 million, or $1.05 per share, compared with $249.0 million, or $1.31 per share, a year ago.

Excluding one-time items, FFO was $229.9 million, or $1.20 per share, compared with $221.5 million, or $1.17 per share, a year earlier.

The items included a $37.5 million quarterly loss from its investment in J.C. Penney derivatives, restructuring charges, a buyout of a below-market lease and gains on condominium sales and a discount on preferred share and unit redemptions.

FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that depreciation has on earnings and gains or losses from property sales.

For its Manhattan office properties that Vornado has owned at least a year, cash EBITDA (Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortization) rose 4.4 percent from a year earlier to $155.9 million.

Occupancy slipped to 95.4 percent from 95.6 percent at the end of June 2011. Vornado said EBITDA was used to assess a property's unlevered performance.

Washington, D.C. area EBITDA dropped 5.8 percent from a year earlier to $106.6 million. Occupancy there fell to 90.4 percent from $93.1 percent at the end of June.

Vornado's retail generated EBITDA was $93.2 million, up 5.4 percent from a year ago. Occupancy was steady with the prior quarter at 92.3 percent.

Its Merchandise Mart continued to struggle, with EBITDA falling 27.7 percent to $15.4 million from a year ago. On Wednesday, Vornado said that it had agreed to sell for about $228 million a 1.2 million square-foot Chicago office building at 350 West Mart Center.

It also agreed to sell four small retail/mixed-use properties in Manhattan for $78 million.

The company expects to book a $55 million net gain from the Chicago and Manhattan sales.

Vornado also is an investor in other companies. It owns about a third of retailer Toys are Us and 10.9 percent of department store J.C. Penney. It also owns 26.2 percent of commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) special servicer LNR Property LLC and an 11.7 percent stake in retail real estate company Lexington Realty Trust (LXP.N)

This year, Vornado formed an $800 million, eight-year, private equity investment fund, to which it committed $200 million. By the end of September, the fund had received $256.1 million, including $64 million from Vornado, Vornado said on Thursday.

Shares of Vornado closed up 2.1 percent at $82.48 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange and were unchanged after hours. (Reporting by Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Steve Orlofsky)