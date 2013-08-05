UPDATE 2-Vornado Realty second-quarter profit rises

NEW YORK Aug 5 Vornado Realty Trust on
Monday said profit rose for the second quarter, as the value of
its investment increased in J.C. Penney Company, Inc
department stores, offsetting a wider loss from its stake in toy
store chain Toys R Us.
The company, owner of office buildings and retail properties
chiefly in New York and Washington, reported quarterly funds
from operations of $235.3 million, or $1.25 per share, compared
with $166.7 million or 89 cents per share in the year-ago
quarter.
Funds from operations, or FFO, is a real estate investment
trust performance measure that usually excludes gains or losses
from property sales and removes the effect depreciation has on
earnings.
The company has been focusing on its core strategy of owning
office and retail properties, and selling off stakes in outside
companies such as retailer J.C. Penney. In April, Vornado and
its partners closed on the sale of mortgage special servicer
LNR, for $1.05 billion, with Vornado receiving net proceeds of
$241 million for its 26.2 percent stake.
During the quarter, Vornado recorded a mark-to-market value
increase of its investment in J.C. Penney derivatives of $9
million, up from a loss of $58.7 million a year earlier. Still,
it recorded a FFO loss for the quarter of its one-third stake in
Toys R Us, which ballooned to $25.1 million from a loss of $7.7
million a year earlier.
Vornado said cash earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) from its core New York
office properties that the company has owned for at least a year
rose 8.8 percent on a cash basis compared with a year earlier
and was 9.8 percent higher than the first quarter. Weakness in
the Washington office market continued, with same-store EBITDA
falling 5.9 percent compared with a year earlier.
EBITDA for its retail properties rose 4.2 percent.
Shares of Vornado closed up 24 cents at $83.62.