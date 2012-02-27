UPDATE 1-Vornado reports lower quarterly earnings

By Ilaina Jonas
NEW YORK Feb 27 Vornado Realty Trust
, which owns office and retail properties mostly in New
York and the Washington, D.C., area, reported lower
fourth-quarter earnings, in part because of one-time gains
reported a year earlier.
Vornado said on Monday that its fourth-quarter funds from
operations attributable to common shareholders was $280.4
million, or $1.46 per share, compared with $432.9 million, or
$2.27 per share, a year ago.
Excluding one-time items, FFO was $220 million, or $1.15 per
share about flat with the $218 million or $1.15 per share the
company reported in the year-earlier quarter.
The items included lower income from its derivative position
in J C Penney Co Inc and a gain in 2010 from the early
extinguishment of debt.
FFO, a measure of performance at a real estate investment
trust (REIT), removes the profit-reducing effect that
depreciation has on earnings and gains or losses from property
sales.