2013年 3月 6日

BRIEF-Vornado sold 10 mln Penney shares for $16.03 each to Deutsche Bank- SEC filing

March 5 Vornado Realty Trust : * Sold 10 million j.c. penney co inc shares for $16.03 each - SEC

filing * Reports still holding 13.4 million shares, or 6.1 percent-SEC filing * Has understanding with db not to sell additional shares before March 11, 2013

-SEC filing

