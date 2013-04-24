版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 25日 星期四 04:29 BJT

BRIEF-Vornado sells its 50 pct stake in Boston site, takes $2 mln loss

April 24 Vornado Realty Trust : * Announces sale of downtown crossing site in Boston * Says received $45 million net proceeds from selling its 50 percent stake in

site; took $2 million impairment loss in Q1 from sale
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐