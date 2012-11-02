BRIEF-Vornado Realty to continue to sell assets in 2013

Nov 2 Vornado Realty Trust : * CEO says sees continuing to sell assets in 2013 * CEO about $400-$500 million in non core assets in sale pipeline * Sees Manhattan office rent in 2013 about flat * Chairman says of co's stake in J C Penney Company Inc we remain

committed to the investment" * Says retail rent in fifth ave from 42nd st to 51nd st doubled in past year