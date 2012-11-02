BRIEF-Vornado Realty to continue to sell assets in 2013

BRIEF-Blackbird Energy increases financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 mln
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
Nov 2 Vornado Realty Trust : * CEO says sees continuing to sell assets in 2013 * CEO about $400-$500 million in non core assets in sale pipeline * Sees Manhattan office rent in 2013 about flat * Chairman says of co's stake in J C Penney Company Inc we remain
committed to the investment" * Says retail rent in fifth ave from 42nd st to 51nd st doubled in past year
* Blackbird Energy Inc. increases common share, CEE flow-through common share and CDE flow-through common share financing to gross proceeds of up to $81 million
* Bayer to publish more details on Wednesday (Adds details on stake, background on Monsanto financing)
* Ryohin Keikaku Co Ltd's revenue from operations for year through Feb, likely fell short with growth of 9% to roughly 334 billion yen - Nikkei