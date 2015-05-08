Votorantim Cimentos breaks Brazilian issuance lull

NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Votorantim Cimentos proved Thursday
that Brazilian issuers once again have access to international
debt capital markets, raising 500m in seven-year bonds and
breaking an uneasy six-month primary market lull for the
nation's issuers.
The cement company's journey to the markets began in earnest
in late April after Petrobras removed a nasty overhang over
Brazilian bonds by bringing out full-year audited results.
Petrobras's release of a clean sheet of results eliminated
the threat of a technical default at the state-owned oil company
and immediately sparked a rally in Brazilian credit.
Votorantim waited for the dust to settle before embarking on
European roadshows, culminating in the trade last Thursday. But
it still faced some significant headwinds.
The trade came against a tougher backdrop than expected -
German bond yields experienced their largest weekly rise since
mid-1999 - on the day of pricing.
Votorantim, rated Baa3/BBB/BBB, may have raised what it had
intended, but some thought it paid too much for access and could
probably have done better in US dollars.
The bonds launched at 310bp over the interpolated mid-swaps
curve, or flat to earlier guidance, after leads watched demand
reach a tepid 620m plus. Final pricing came at 98.542 with a
3.5% coupon to yield 3.737%, providing a 30bp pick-up to its
existing euro-denominated 2021s, which were trading with a
Z-spread of 283bp.
At 310bp over mid-swaps, the deal came at three-month dollar
Libor plus 380bp, or some 80bp wide to the Libor plus
290bp-300bp that the company could have achieved on a new
seven-year in US dollars, according to a syndicate manager.
"Net-net they have paid 80bp to get this trade done," he
said. "It is easier to access dollars than euros for Brazilian
companies. There is more liquidity and the investor base
understand the country's fundamentals a lot more."
BREAKING THE ICE
It may have been an expensive test, but some bankers said
Votorantim's deal is likely to encourage other Brazilian issuers
to consider issuing debt before a possible US rate hike this
year.
"There are a lot of Brazilian companies seriously looking at
accessing the market," said a banker at a Brazilian financial
institution. "These guys didn't have a chance of coming in the
first quarter, and now there is more credible evidence that US
rates will go higher."
The country's last cross-border bond sale came in November
2014 when RioPrevidencia, the state of Rio de Janeiro's public
pension fund, braved what was already a tough market to price
US$1.1bn in 2027 bonds.
The list of potential issuers could include the sovereign
which has long been rumoured to be preparing a strategic dollar
foray that would make a decisive statement about the country's
renewed access to the capital markets.
"The good news is that the market has reopened [for
Brazilian issuers], but everyone is still waiting for the
sovereign to make the first move in the dollar market," said a
DCM banker.
The sovereign may have squandered an opportunity last month,
however. Its benchmark 4.25% 2025s were around 98.50 last
Thursday versus 101.125 on April 24 - the day after Petrobras
published its financials. At that level, a tap of its key
benchmark bond may prove difficult.
"You could have clearly tapped [the 2025] above par but now
at 98.50 OID limits come into play," said a second DCM banker.
