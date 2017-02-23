版本:
ArcelorMittal, Votorantim combine long steel operations in Brazil

SAO PAULO Feb 23 ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and Votorantim SA on Thursday said they will merge their long steel operations in Brazil, creating a company with combined capacity to produce 5.4 million tonnes of rolled steel per year.

Under the deal, Votorantim Siderurgia will become a subsidiary of ArcelorMittal Brasil SA and will hold a minority stake in the business, the companies said in a joint statement. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello and Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
