Votorantim raises its stake in Peru miner Milpo

LIMA, April 12 Brazil-based Votorantim
Industrial SA raised its stake in the Peruvian polymetallic
miner Milpo to 80.24 percent from 60.07 percent in a
579 million sole ($177 million) acquisition of shares, the
company said on Tuesday.
Votorantim, Brazil's largest diversified industrial
conglomerate, paid 2.18 soles a share in the transaction.
Milpos's share price fell 0.86 percent on Lima's stock market
afterward.
Milpo is a major producer of zinc and lead.
Votorantim has been taking steps to reduce debt and expand
outside Brazil to keep up profitability levels, its chief
executive said last week.
($1=3.268 soles)
(Reporting by Ursula Scollo; Editing by Peter Cooney)