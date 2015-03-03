版本:
Votorantim vows to keep investment unchanged this year, CEO says

SAO PAULO, March 3 Votorantim Industrial SA, Brazil's largest diversified industrial conglomerate, will invest this year around the same amount it did in 2014, focusing spending on cement and zinc as attractive business opportunities arise in those segments, Chief Executive Officer João Miranda said on Tuesday.

Capital spending at São Paulo-based Votorantim Industrial could stay around the 2.5 billion reais ($860 million) that were invested in 2014, Miranda told Reuters in an interview. About a quarter of that amount could go to expand Votorantim Industrial's cement business in Brazil and zinc business in Peru and Brazil, he added. (Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and Alberto Alerigi Jr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
