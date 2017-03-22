Votorantim says it has halted zinc smelting in Peru amid floods

LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru due to rains and mudslides that have disrupted transportation in the Andean country, the company said in an email on Wednesday.

The company added that it was carrying out maintenance work to restart operations as soon as weather conditions allow. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)