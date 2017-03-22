Votorantim says it has halted zinc smelting in Peru amid floods

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
LIMA, March 22 Brazilian group Votorantim has halted operations at its zinc smelter Cajamarquilla in Peru due to rains and mudslides that have disrupted transportation in the Andean country, the company said in an email on Wednesday.
The company added that it was carrying out maintenance work to restart operations as soon as weather conditions allow. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; Editing by Marguerita Choy)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.