Brazil Votorantim Cimentos seeks to raise up to $4.9 billion in IPO

SAO PAULO May 31 Votorantim Cimentos, Brazil's biggest cement producer, plans to raise up to 10.3 billion reais ($4.9 billion) in what could be Brazil's second-largest initial public offering this year, the company said in a regulatory announcement on Friday.

The pricing is scheduled to take place on June 19.

The company plans to sell at least 285.7 million units, and shareholder Votorantim Industrial also plans to sell at least 114.3 million units. Each unit consists of one ordinary and two preferred shares and is currently valued between 16 and 19 reais, the announcement said.

An additional 140 million units could be offered as part of the transaction, the company added.

Votorantim Cimentos named Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan , Itau BBA, Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual as the underwriters to the offering.

BB Seguridade Participacoes SA, the pension, annuity and insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, raised 11.48 billion reais ($5.74 billion) in a share offering in April.