CORRECTED-Brazil's Votorantim Cimentos files for $5.4 bln IPO

(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the offering is not limited to the United States)

April 17 Votorantim Cimentos S.A., Brazil's biggest cement producer, filed with regulators to raise up to $5.4 billion in an initial public offering of its units.

The company did not disclose the number of American Depositary Shares it planned to sell and their expected price range.

Votorantim Cimentos named Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Itau BBA, Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual as the underwriters to the offering. (link.reuters.com/jev47t)

The company plans to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)