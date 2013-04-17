CORRECTED-Brazil's Votorantim Cimentos files for $5.4 bln IPO

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - April 3
April 3 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
(Corrects headline and paragraph 1 to say the offering is not limited to the United States)
April 17 Votorantim Cimentos S.A., Brazil's biggest cement producer, filed with regulators to raise up to $5.4 billion in an initial public offering of its units.
The company did not disclose the number of American Depositary Shares it planned to sell and their expected price range.
Votorantim Cimentos named Morgan Stanley, JPMorgan, Itau BBA, Credit Suisse and BTG Pactual as the underwriters to the offering. (link.reuters.com/jev47t)
The company plans to list its ADSs on the New York Stock Exchange.
The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filing is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Ashutosh Pandey in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel)
SYDNEY, April 3 Damage to rail lines in cyclone-hit north-east Australia will take up to five weeks to repair, disrupting exports of the steel-making material from the world's largest coking coal region and putting pressure on global prices.
HANOI, April 3 Vietnamese food producer Masan Group Corp on Monday said it has received a $250 million investment pledge from global investor KKR & Co LP , in the latest move by a foreign firm seeking to tap Vietnam's fast-growing middle class.