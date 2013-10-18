版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 10月 18日 星期五 22:35 BJT

REFILE-Shares of 3D printer maker voxeljet double in debut

Oct 18 Shares of voxeljet AG, a Germany-based maker of commercial 3D printers, doubled in their market debut on Friday.

Voxeljet raised $72.8 million after selling 5.6 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $13 each, the low end of the pricing range. Stockholders sold an additional 900,000 ADS.

Voxeljet's shares rose to a high of $27 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about $420 million.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐