REFILE-Shares of 3D printer maker voxeljet double in debut

Oct 18 Shares of voxeljet AG, a Germany-based maker of commercial 3D printers, doubled in their market debut on Friday.

Voxeljet raised $72.8 million after selling 5.6 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $13 each, the low end of the pricing range. Stockholders sold an additional 900,000 ADS.

Voxeljet's shares rose to a high of $27 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about $420 million.