REFILE-Shares of 3D printer maker voxeljet double in debut

UPDATE 1-Porsche-Piech clan to stay out of VW management - Porsche chairman
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
Oct 18 Shares of voxeljet AG, a Germany-based maker of commercial 3D printers, doubled in their market debut on Friday.
Voxeljet raised $72.8 million after selling 5.6 million American Depositary Shares (ADS) at $13 each, the low end of the pricing range. Stockholders sold an additional 900,000 ADS.
Voxeljet's shares rose to a high of $27 in early trading on the New York Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about $420 million.
* Comments come after Ferdinand Piech sells Porsche SE stake (Adds further comments from full interview)
VALLETTA, April 8 European Union states should continue reforming corporate rules to tackle tax avoidance, EU tax commissioner Pierre Moscovici told finance ministers on Saturday, as some smaller nations urged slower reform to avoid scaring away big corporations.
RIYADH, April 8 Saudi Arabia announced plans on Saturday to build a 334 sq km "entertainment city" south of the capital Riyadh, to feature sports, cultural and recreational facilities including a safari and a Six Flags theme park.