Voxx International posts quarterly loss, shares fall

July 11 Audio equipment maker Voxx International
Corp posted a quarterly net loss on Tuesday, hurt by a
patent litigation settlement charge and costs related to its
acquisition of German car-audio maker Hirschmann.
Shares of the company fell 18 percent to $8.02 after the
bell on Tuesday. They closed at $9.77 on the Nasdaq.
The company, earlier called Audiovox Corp, said it took a
charge of $8.4 million related to the settlement of a patent
suit. It also incurred losses of about $2.7 million associated
with the acquisition of Hirschmann in March.
Voxx posted a net loss of $4.7 million, or 20 cents per
share, for the first quarter, compared with a profit of $2.5
million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 17 percent to $194 million.