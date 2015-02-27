INSIGHT-Buy-and-hold fund prospers with no new bets in 80 years

| BOSTON
BOSTON Feb 27 Equity investors pursuing a
buy-and-hold strategy might want to check out a fund that hasn't
made an original stock market bet in 80 years.
The Voya Corporate Leaders Trust Fund, now run by
a unit of Voya Financial Inc bought equal amounts of stock in 30
major U.S. corporations in 1935 and hasn't picked a new stock
since.
Some of its holdings are unchanged, including DuPont,
General Electric, Procter & Gamble and Union Pacific. Others
were spun off from or acquired from original components,
including Berkshire Hathaway (successor to the Atchison Topeka
and Santa Fe Railway); CBS (acquired by Westinghouse Electric
and renamed); and Honeywell (which bought Allied Chemical and
Dye). Some are just gone, including the Pennsylvania Railroad
Co. and American Can. Twenty-one stocks remain in the fund.
The plan is simple, and the results have been good. Light on
banks and heavy on industrials and energy, the fund has beaten
98 percent of its peers, known as large value funds, over both
the past five and ten years, according to Morningstar.
"This fund has been around a lot longer than I have, and
it's working," said Craig Watkins, 29, an investment analyst for
Conover Capital Management in Bellevue, Washington. Conover has
recommended the Voya fund to 401(k) plans it advises.
Watkins compared the Voya fund's "deep-value" approach to
investor Warren Buffett's, whose Berkshire Hathaway is the
fund's second-largest holding.
"It's deep-value in the sense that all the companies in the
portfolio have an amazing tenure," Watkins said. He said the
Voya fund's strategy can be better than an index fund because it
doesn't have to change its weightings when the index changes
The winning performance has drawn record inflows: Since
2011, the fund has taken in about $708 million from investors,
its best four years ever, according to Thomson Reuters' Lipper
unit.
The fund has made a comeback since 1988, when it was
reorganized by Lexington Management in Saddle Brook, New Jersey.
Former Lexington executive Lawrence Kantor said high fees tied
to its outdated trust structure kept it from getting any flows,
and changing to a unit investment trust made it competitive with
modern funds.
The fund "was dead in the water for like 20 years" because
"it had such an outdated structure that it wasn't saleable,"
Kantor said.
Told the fund now has $1.7 billion, Kantor, 67, said "That's
incredible, because when we reopened the fund I think it had $60
million in assets."
The flows to the fund come as low-cost index funds have
pulled away money from poorly-performing stockpickers and
prompted a debate around the value of active management.
According to Lipper, passive stock mutual funds pulled in
$153.2 billion in 2014 and exchange-traded funds took in another
$181.3 billion, while actively-managed stock mutual funds had
net flows of just $39 million, compared with assets of $5.5
trillion at year-end. The figures for the active group includes
the Voya fund, whose success with its hands-off approach
illustrate the issues.
To be sure, investors could buy any of the fund's stocks
directly without having to pay the fee of 52 basis points. There
are few capital gains-tax consequences of owning the fund,
because of its low turnover, said Ron Rough, director of
portfolio management at Financial Services Advisory Inc in
Washington, D.C., which has about $3 million in the Voya fund.
But some question whether the fund is right for everyone.
"It would be interesting to know how many of the people who
actually put their money into (the fund) actually know what it
is," said Rob Brown, chief investment strategist at United
Capital Management, an investment advisory firm. "In a lot of
cases, I bet they don't."
The fund appeals to investors who "like simple, transparent,
buy and hold strategies," said Voya spokesman Christopher
Breslin. The fund's fees are lower than comparable equity funds,
he said, a point backed up by Lipper.
LESSON IN HISTORY
The fund's original sponsor, Corporate Leaders of America,
was incorporated in 1931, according to New York State records. A
series of deals starting in 1971 eventually put the fund under
the control of Voya, a 2013 spinoff from ING Groep NV.
. Its unique nature has often drawn attention including
from Vanguard Group Inc founder Jack Bogle, who said he
remembers the fund from his days as an undergraduate around
1950. "It's not a bad idea at all," he said.
The fund's holdings shine a light on some big moments in
American corporate history. It holds Foot Locker Inc, for
example, because that's what's left of retail pioneer F.W.
Woolworth, which acquired Foot Locker in 1974.
The original fund held shares in Standard Oil of New Jersey,
Standard Oil of California and Socony-Vacuum Oil Co., the former
Standard Oil of New York. All stem from John D. Rockefeller's
Standard Oil Co., and are now known as ExxonMobil (New Jersey
and New York) and Chevron (California).
Over the five year period ended Feb. 24 the fund returned an
average of 17.32 percent a year, including fees, 1.03 percentage
point better than the S&P 500, said Morningstar. For the 10
years ended Feb. 24 the fund returned an average of 9.40 percent
a year, including fees, 1.32 percentage point better than the
S&P 500.
Performance has fallen lately as low oil prices hurt
ExxonMobil and Chevron. Its returns over the past year
were about 12 percent, compared with more than 16 percent for
the S&P 500. Still, some professionals say the fund proves the
value of staying the course.
"Too many portfolio managers have traded their way out of
jobs by constantly changing stock positions and strategies,"
said Tim Pettee, investment strategist at SunAmerica Asset
Management. He oversees a fund that trades just once a year - a
jackrabbit pace compared to Corporate Leaders.
