Voyage Prive mulls trip to public markets

* Voyage Prive pitched by banks for IPO -- sources
* Company picked BNP Paribas in lead role -- source
* Voyage Prive had over 200 mln euros in 2010 revenue
By Alistair Barr
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 Voyage Prive, a leading
flash-sales travel website, is considering its own trip to the
stock market via an initial public offering, according to two
people familiar with the effort.
Voyage Prive was pitched recently by investment banks
interested in advising on a possible IPO and underwriting the
offering, the people said on condition of anonymity because the
company and its plans are private.
Voyage Prive ended up picking BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), the
largest French bank, for the lead role, one of the people
said.
The company is run by Denis Philipon, a former
Lastminute.com executive. Lastminute.com went public at the
height of the dot-com boom in early 2000 and was acquired by
Travelocity, a unit of Sabre Holdings Corp [TSG.UL], for about
$1 billion in 2005.
Flash-sales companies offer steeply discounted products and
services for a limited time, usually through invitation-only
websites.
The model has caught on quickly because the 2008 recession
sent more people hunting online for discounts and left excess
inventory that needed to be moved fast.
Vente Privee, Gilt Groupe and Rue La La are top flash sales
sites mainly for luxury apparel. But Gilt expanded into
high-end travel in 2009 when it launched Jetsetter. Perfect
Escapes launched Spire, a competitor to Jetsetter, in June.
"Given the fragmented market for hotels and travel
globally, we believe the Internet is very well positioned to
act as the main distribution network for travel reservations,"
analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a Thursday note to
investors.
Voyage Prive, which started in France in 2006, has over six
million members and generated more than 200 million euros in
revenue last year. The company entered the U.S. market in 2010
and has offices in the U.K. and Italy, as well as France.
Aline Ducret, marketing and operations director at Voyage
Prive in the United States, did not respond to a phone message
and email seeking comment this week. A spokeswoman for BNP
declined to comment.
(Reporting by Alistair Barr)