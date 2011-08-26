Voyage Prive mulls trip to public markets

* Voyage Prive pitched by banks for IPO -- sources

By Alistair Barr

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 26 Voyage Prive, a leading flash-sales travel website, is considering its own trip to the stock market via an initial public offering, according to two people familiar with the effort.

Voyage Prive was pitched recently by investment banks interested in advising on a possible IPO and underwriting the offering, the people said on condition of anonymity because the company and its plans are private.

Voyage Prive ended up picking BNP Paribas SA (BNPP.PA), the largest French bank, for the lead role, one of the people said.

The company is run by Denis Philipon, a former Lastminute.com executive. Lastminute.com went public at the height of the dot-com boom in early 2000 and was acquired by Travelocity, a unit of Sabre Holdings Corp [TSG.UL], for about $1 billion in 2005.

Flash-sales companies offer steeply discounted products and services for a limited time, usually through invitation-only websites.

The model has caught on quickly because the 2008 recession sent more people hunting online for discounts and left excess inventory that needed to be moved fast.

Vente Privee, Gilt Groupe and Rue La La are top flash sales sites mainly for luxury apparel. But Gilt expanded into high-end travel in 2009 when it launched Jetsetter. Perfect Escapes launched Spire, a competitor to Jetsetter, in June.

"Given the fragmented market for hotels and travel globally, we believe the Internet is very well positioned to act as the main distribution network for travel reservations," analysts at Barclays Capital wrote in a Thursday note to investors.

Voyage Prive, which started in France in 2006, has over six million members and generated more than 200 million euros in revenue last year. The company entered the U.S. market in 2010 and has offices in the U.K. and Italy, as well as France.

Aline Ducret, marketing and operations director at Voyage Prive in the United States, did not respond to a phone message and email seeking comment this week. A spokeswoman for BNP declined to comment. (Reporting by Alistair Barr)