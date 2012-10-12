VP Bank says still committed to Asia after regional head leaves

ZURICH Oct 12 Liechtenstein-based VP Bank's
Asia head Ian Pollock left last month and won't be
replaced, the private bank said on Friday, part of a shake-up of
its business in the region.
The duties of Pollock, who couldn't be reached for comment,
will be divided between Reto Isenring, who heads the bank's
Singapore office, and Clare Lam, executive director in Hong
Kong, a VP spokesman said on Friday.
Pollock's departure was first reported by online portal
AsianInvestor, an asset management industry publication, which
suggested the move could mark a scaling back of the bank's
business in the region.
The VP spokesman denied this, but said the bank will
increasingly focus on business with intermediaries such as
independent asset managers and fiduciaries, instead of courting
clients directly.
Smaller houses such as VP face difficulties against
powerhouses like UBS, which have poured investment
into the Asian private banking market for years. Swiss and
Liechtenstein banks have increasingly targeted foreign clients
onshore as they grapple with loosening banking secrecy under
international pressure to clamp down on tax evasion.
Pollock's exit comes against the backdrop of management
turmoil since the departure of long-time Chief Executive Adolf
Real three years ago. In July, his replacement Roger Hartmann,
departed, shortly after the head of the firm's main bank unit
said he would leave after only eight months in the job.
