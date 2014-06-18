VP Bank warns on profit, cites declining interest rates

ZURICH, June 18 VP Bank said on
Wednesday that net profit for the first half of this year would
be "significantly lower" than the prior-year period, citing
declining interest rates.
"The declining interest rate environment in the first half
of 2014 is putting pressure on the valuation of interest rate
hedging transactions," the Liechtenstein-based bank said in a
statement.
The bank, which posted consolidated net profit of 28.3
million Swiss francs ($31.4 million) in the first half of last
year, is due to report results for the first six months of 2014
on Aug. 26.
($1 = 0.9005 Swiss Francs)
(Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)