VP Bank warns on profit, cites declining interest rates

ZURICH, June 18 VP Bank said on Wednesday that net profit for the first half of this year would be "significantly lower" than the prior-year period, citing declining interest rates.

"The declining interest rate environment in the first half of 2014 is putting pressure on the valuation of interest rate hedging transactions," the Liechtenstein-based bank said in a statement.

The bank, which posted consolidated net profit of 28.3 million Swiss francs ($31.4 million) in the first half of last year, is due to report results for the first six months of 2014 on Aug. 26. ($1 = 0.9005 Swiss Francs) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)