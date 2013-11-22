BRIEF-Vringo says court grants injunction against ZTE in India for patent infringement

BRIEF-Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
* Avaya files plan of reorganization and disclosure statement
Nov 22 Vringo Inc : * Press release- Vringo Inc, : court grants injunction against Zte in India for
infringement of Vringo patent * High court at Delhi granted injunction against Zte telecom India, ZTE Corp
and xu dejun, CEO of Zte telecom India for infringement of patent * Court order restrains Zte from manufacturing, importing, selling, offering
* Court order restrains Zte from manufacturing, importing, selling, offering
for sale, using, advertising infringing products
BRASILIA/RIO DE JANEIRO, April 13 Brazil's President Michel Temer denied on Thursday that he hosted a meeting in 2010 where an executive of engineering firm Odebrecht SA was asked to arrange an illegal payment of $40 million to his political party.
April 13 The controversial Dakota Access Pipeline will begin interstate crude oil delivery on May 14, according to a filing with the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.