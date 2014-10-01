UPDATE 1-Lab supplies provider VWR prices IPO below indicated price range

(Adds background)
Oct 1 VWR Corp, a provider of laboratory
supplies and services, priced its initial public offering at $21
per share, below the price range it had previously indicated,
raising $536 million.
The IPO values the company on pro forma basis at about $5
billion, including debt.
VWR, backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners
LLC, had said last month it expected its common stock to price
between $22 and $25 per share.
The company was sold by German drugmaker Merck KGaA
in February 2004 to private equity firm Clayton,
Dubilier & Rice for $1.68 billion. In 2007, Madison Dearborn
bought VWR.
VWR's parent, Varietal Distribution Holdings LLC, is
controlled by Madison Dearborn.
The company intends to list itself on the Nasdaq under the
symbol "VWR."
VWR, which operates more than 160 facilities in 34
countries, sells laboratory products such as chemicals,
reagents, consumables, durable products and scientific
instruments to more than 120,000 customers, primarily in North
America and Europe.
The company intends to use a portion of the net proceeds
from the offering to redeem all of its outstanding 10.75 percent
senior subordinated notes due 2017 and the remaining net
proceeds to repay borrowings under its multi-currency revolving
loan facility.
Research firm Frost & Sullivan estimates that the global
laboratory products market will grow about 2 percent annually
through 2015, VWR said in a filing. (bit.ly/1v7Kfot)
The company reported a net profit applicable to common
stockholders of $9 million for the six months ended June 30,
compared with a loss of $5 million a year earlier. Net sales
rose about 4 percent to $2.16 billion.
BofA Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs & Co and J.P. Morgan are
the lead underwriters of the IPO.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)