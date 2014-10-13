UPDATE 1-Janus makes foray into ETFs with VelocityShares deal

* Announcement comes weeks after Bill Gross hire

* Deal positions Janus to launch active bond ETFs (Adds background, analyst comment)

By Jessica Toonkel

NEW YORK, Oct 13 Janus Capital Group Inc , fresh from hiring bond star Bill Gross, said on Monday it plans to make its first foray into the $1.8 trillion exchange-traded funds (ETF) space through the acquisition of VelocityShares parent, VS Holdings Inc.

Janus said the deal to buy VelocityShares, which has $2 billion in exchange-traded products, includes an initial upfront cash consideration of $30 million and is expected to close by the end of the year, subject to regulatory approval.

The acquisition propels Denver-based Janus into the exchange-traded fund space, four years after it first filed application with regulators to offer stock and bond ETFs.

The announced deal comes just weeks after Gross joined Janus from Pacific Investment Management Co late last month, the day before he was expected to be fired from the huge investment firm he co-founded more than 40 years ago. Gross will be managing the $79 million Janus Unconstrained Bond Fund.

It does not appear to be a coincidence that Janus is buying an ETF provider, thus getting the ability to launch actively managed ETF versions of its own mutual funds, just weeks after it announced the hiring of Bill Gross, said Dave Nadig, chief investment officer of ETF research firm ETF.com.

"It's hard not to draw a connection between their hiring the world's best-known fixed income manager and then buying an ETF firm and saying 'gee I wonder if they are going to mix the chocolate and peanut butter together,'" Nadig said.

With the acquisition, Janus will be able to take any of its funds and launch an ETF version within months, he noted. At Pimco, Gross managed an actively-managed ETF version of its flagship Pimco Total Return Fund as well as the mutual fund.

In September, the Pimco ETF, which trades under the ticker symbol "BOND," saw $631 million in net investor redemptions, or 18 percent of the assets the portfolio had at the end of August, according to Morningstar. The ETF is the subject of an investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission which is looking into an allegation that Pimco may have artificially inflated the valuations of some of the bonds the fund invested in.

"This acquisition positions Janus within the rapidly growing rules-based and active ETF universe, enhancing the customized solutions we can provide to our clients and enabling us to work with the growing segment of financial advisors and institutions focused on these instruments," Janus Chief Executive Richard Weil said in a statement.

Denver-based Janus, which managed around $177.7 billion in assets at the end of June, was advised by Wells Fargo Securities LLC and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP. VS was advised by Freeman & Co. Securities LLC and Stoel Rives LLP. (Additional reporting by John McCrank in New York and Ross Kerber in Boston; Editing by Stephen Coates and Tom Brown)