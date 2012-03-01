Russia's VTB interested in Bulgarian telecoms stake

SOFIA, March 1 VTB Capital is interested
in buying a stake in Bulgaria's debt-ridden telecoms operator
Vivacom as a financial investor, a senior company
official said on Thursday.
Atanas Bostandjiev, chief executive of VTB Capital's
international business, said it and Bulgarian Corporate
Commercial Bank have placed a joint bid with Morgan
Stanley, which is arranging a deal for Vivacom.
VTB Capital is fully owned by Russia's second biggest
lender, VTB Bank.
"We have interest in the Vivacom deal as a financial
investor. We have placed a preliminary offer and we are actively
participating in the process that is managed by Morgan Stanley,"
he told Reuters.
"I believe in the next month there should be some
development, but this is quite a complicated process," he said.