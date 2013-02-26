Qatar hires UBS for possible $3 bln VTB deal-sources

China's top securities regulator vows to punish "iron roosters" with no dividend payout
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
DUBAI/LONDON Feb 26 Qatar's sovereign wealth fund has hired UBS to advise on a possible $3 billion investment in Russian state-owned bank VTB, two people with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
VTB is working on a capital increase with Citigroup, the sources said.
"Talks are very advanced", one of the people said in regard to Qatar's discussions with VTB. A deal could still fail on price disagreement since Qatar Holding wants a cheap deal while the Russian government, which owns 75 percent of VTB, is concerned to sell down at a decent price.
Qatar Holding declined to comment. UBS and Citigroup, were not immediately available for comment.
SHANGHAI, April 8 China's top securities regulator urged listed companies to reward investors with cash dividends, vowing to punish stingy "iron roosters."
* Says to invest more than 1.3 billion yuan ($188.47 million)in research and engineering centre in China's Nanjing city by end-2020 ($1 = 6.8978 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Jake Spring and Brenda Goh; editing by Jason Neely)
CHICAGO/LOS ANGELES, April 7 To meet increasing demand for meat raised without certain antibiotics, top U.S. chicken company Tyson Foods Inc and rival producers are turning to sanitizing wipes, bacteria-reducing fog and even oregano to keep birds healthy.