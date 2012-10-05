版本:
New Issue-VTB Captial sells $1.5 bln in notes

Oct 5 VTB Captial SA on Thursday sold
$1.5 billion of  subordinated notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 
    Barclays Capital, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Societe
Generale and VTB Capital were the joint bookrunning managers for
the sale.

BORROWER: VTB CAPTIAL

AMT $1.5 BLN      COUPON 6.95 PCT    MATURITY    10/17/2022   
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 100      FIRST PAY   04/17/2013 
MOODY'S Baa2      YIELD 6.95 PCT     SETTLEMENT  10/17/2012   
S&P BBB-MINUS     SPREAD 527.7 BPS   PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH BBB-MINUS   MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

