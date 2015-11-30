Shares in Hong Kong toy maker VTech halted after customer data stolen

UPDATE 2-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on Jan 20
Jan 20 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 9 points at 7,217 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.08 percent ahead of the cash market open.
HONG KONG Nov 30 Shares of electronic toy maker VTech Holdings Ltd were suspended from trade on Monday after customer data was stolen in a cyber attack, sparking concern over the loss of information relating to children.
The hacked data included information about customers who access a portal for downloading children's games, books and other educational content, Hong Kong-based Vtech said.
The news site Motherboard reported that data belonging to some 4.8 million parents and more than 200,000 children was taken. It said that included names, email addresses, passwords and home addresses of parents; as well as first names, genders and birthdays of children. (bit.ly/1kYba7r)
The site said it had spoken to a hacker who claimed to be behind the attack, who said he planned to do "nothing" with the data. Motherboard's claims could not be independently confirmed.
VTech, which sells children's tablets, electronic learning toys and baby monitors, said the targeted database did not include payment information, credit card information, Social Security numbers or drivers license numbers.
It did not say how many records were stolen.
Vtech said it has taken steps to prevent further attacks but did not provide details.
Vtech's stock has fallen 22 percent this year, giving the company a market value of HK$21.9 billion ($2.8 billion). Trade in other Vtech securities has also been suspended, the company said.
($1 = 7.7502 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Donny Kwok; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Edwina Gibbs)
* CTT will be tier-1 supplier to Boeing and the CTT products will be offered as supplier furnished equipment in the 777X catalogue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, Jan 20 China has allowed its five biggest banks to temporarily lower the amount of money that they must hold as reserves to relieve pressure in its financial system as demand for cash surges ahead of the Lunar New year holiday, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter said.