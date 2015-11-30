UPDATE 1-U.S. states to probe breach at digital toymaker VTech

(Adds that Illinois is also investigating the breach,
background)
By Jim Finkle
Nov 30 At least two U.S. states plan to
investigate a breach at Hong Kong-based toymaker VTech Holdings
Ltd, which surfaced late last week and exposed data of
millions of customers who use a portal for downloading content
including children's games.
"We are aware of the breach and will be looking into it,"
said Jaclyn Falkowski, a spokeswoman for Connecticut Attorney
General George Jepsen, said on Monday.
"Illinois will investigate," said Eileen Boyce, a
spokeswoman for Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan.
They did not discuss the focus of the probes or say whether
they were cooperating with other states, a common practice when
multiple U.S. states investigate the same breach.
Representatives with VTech could not be reached for comment.
The company makes children's' tablets, educational digital toys
and baby monitors.
Security experts said the attack, which was disclosed on the
crucial Black Friday start of the holiday U.S. shopping season,
was noteworthy because it had exposed data of children.
"The fact that the privacy of our most vulnerable little
citizens was compromised by this breach is a scary thing," said
Katie Moussouris, chief policy officer with HackerOne, a firm
that helps businesses work with researchers to find cyber bugs.
She said that toy manufacturers "are figuring out that they
can capitalize on Internet connectivity and benefit from having
more access to their customers data, but they have to learn to
protect it too."
VTech said in a statement late Friday that about 5 million
customer accounts and related children's' profiles worldwide
were affected. It did not break out the number of children's'
profiles affected.
The company said the stolen data included names, email
addresses, passwords, secret questions and answers for password
retrieval, IP addresses, mailing addresses and download
histories for adults along with names, genders and birth dates
of children.
The news site Motherboard said a hacker claimed
responsibility for the attack but said he planned to do
"nothing" with the data. Motherboard's report could not be
independently confirmed.
The company, which sells children's tablets, electronic
learning toys and baby monitors, said the targeted database did
not include credit card information, ID card numbers, Social
Security numbers or drivers license numbers.
Vtech said it has taken steps to prevent further attacks but
did not elaborate.
(Reporting by Jim Finkle in Boston. Additional reporting by
Clare Baldwin and Donny Kwok in Hong Kong.; Editing by Chizu
Nomiyama, Bernard Orr)