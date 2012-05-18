版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 19日 星期六 00:56 BJT

Martin Marietta appeal moved to eve of Vulcan meet

May 18 Martin Marietta Materials Inc's appeal of a lower court ruling that halted its $5 billion hostile tender for Vulcan Materials Co was postponed to May 31, the day before a key Vulcan shareholders meeting.

The Delaware Supreme Court originally scheduled the oral argument for May 25.

Martin Marietta hopes to overturn a decision by Delaware's Court of Chancery that barred both the tender offer and a proxy contest for seats on Vulcan's board. Shareholders will select new Vulcan board members at a June 1 annual meeting.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐