VW may use disputed car coolant -report

BERLIN, June 19 Volkswagen may order
large amounts of the disputed air-conditioning coolant R1234yf
while EU rules prohibit it from using carbon dioxide, Spiegel
Online reported, citing company sources.
German rival Daimler has voiced safety concerns
about the flammability of Honeywell International's
R1234yf. Last year Daimler was engulfed in a bitter row with
French authorities and the European Union because it continued
to use alternative coolant R134a, which did not comply with
rules on emissions.
VW said on Thursday it aimed ultimately to use carbon
dioxide for vehicle air-conditioning systems but would not be
able to do so until EU rules are adjusted to allow it.
The Wolfsburg-based carmaker said it currently does not use
the R1234yf coolant.
